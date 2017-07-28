BTK railway to be commissioned in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will be commissioned in October, Kazakhstan Railways said in a message July 28.

Kazakhstan Railways President Kanat Alpysbaev was informed about this at negotiations during his working visits to Azerbaijan and Georgia, Trend reports.

During the visits, Alpysbaev had meetings with Turkey’s Transport, Maritime and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan and Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Gakharia to discuss the further development of cooperation in the field of railway transportation.

The message said that with the implementation of transport infrastructure projects, the potential of corridors passing through the region’s countries has increased by many times.

“This will make it possible to transport up to two million containers per year through Kazakhstan by 2020,” said Kazakhstan Railways in its message.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At the initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

News.Az

