BTK to rescue region - minister

"Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway pipeline is a rescue of the region, Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications of Turkey, APA-Economics reports citing to Anadolu agency.

The minister stressed that this project will have serious impact on the regional economic development: “BTK is about to complete. This project is rescue of both region and Kars. However, we must be not satisfied with this project. We’ll connect Igdir with Nakhchivan, Iran and Pakistan. We held several meeting with officials of ten countries when we were on a visit to Pakistan with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan two days ago and focused on BTK and Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan projects”.

The minister added that a decision was made to create a logistics centre in Kars: “We held tender of Kars Logistics centre. The project costs TRY 100 million. The centre’s foundation will be laid soon”.

