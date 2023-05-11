Bucharest to host Romanian-Azerbaijani business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic Relations and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Romania will be held in Bucharest by the end of May this year, News.Az reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the Romanian-Azerbaijani business forum will be organized by the agency as part of the meeting, which will bring together officials from both countries, including entrepreneurs working in sectors of the economy.

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are invited to the Romanian-Azerbaijani business forum. Entrepreneurs wishing to participate in the event can apply to AZPROMO.

News.Az