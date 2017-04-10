Budget expenditures should be executed by 100 percent - president

+ ↺ − 16 px

State budget is being executed successfully. Both customs and tax agencies have overfulfilled the quarterly plan, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The president made the remarks at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2017 and future tasks, APA reported.



“At the same time, the budget expenditures should be executed 100 percent. Because the funds considered in the investment expenses, sometimes, were not used completely in previous years. But this year, both adopted monetary program and balance between expenditures and incomes should be fully ensured. This year’s investment program should be sufficient effective. Today, sufficient funds are allocated for the projects which are of great importance for the country. The investment program should be fully carried out”.

