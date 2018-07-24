Building in Istanbul collapses due to heavy rains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Torrential rains in Istanbul triggered a landslide on a construction site in the Sütlüce neighborhood today, stripping away an apartment building’s foundation a

Local officials dispatched firefighters, ambulances and police units to Sütlüce’s İmrahor Avenue as amazed locals watched on as a four-storey building stood on a cliff without its foundation.

The road was closed to both pedestrians and car traffic as a precaution. The building eventually collapsed at 12:10 p.m, causing no casualties, Hurriyet Daily reported.

The building’s owner Emin Ertürk said they had warned authorities about the construction of a hotel in the adjacent plot, which he said was financed by former Barcelona footballer Arda Turan.

News.Az

News.Az