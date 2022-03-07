Building of Azerbaijani honorary consulate in Ukraine's Kharkiv seriously damaged (PHOTO)
The building of Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Ukraine’s Kharkiv was seriously damaged as a result of airstrikes, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.
At the same time, the car belonging to the consular officer was damaged.
"Consulate employees were not injured and are now in a safe place," the ministry said in a statement.