Building of Azerbaijani honorary consulate in Ukraine's Kharkiv seriously damaged (PHOTO)

The building of Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Ukraine’s Kharkiv was seriously damaged as a result of airstrikes, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the same time, the car belonging to the consular officer was damaged.

"Consulate employees were not injured and are now in a safe place," the ministry said in a statement.

News.Az