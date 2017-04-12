Building under construction collapses in Baku, causalities reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescuers have pulled one dead body out from the rubble so far.

Deaths and injuries have been reported after a building under construction collapsed at Green City recreational center in Shikh settlement, Azerbaijan’s Garadagh district, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has confirmed the fact to APA.



The ministry said that rescuers have pulled one dead body out from the rubble so far.



The search-and-rescue operation is continuing.

News.Az

News.Az