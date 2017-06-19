Building under construction collapses in North Wildwood
A building that was under construction collapsed in North Wildwood, New Jersey Sunday.
The collapse occurred on the 400 block of W. Spruce Avenue around 4:30 p.m. No one was working at the time and there were no reported injuries. Investigators say the building sustained significant damage and they believe the wind may have played a role. Check out these photos of the collapse provided by the North Wildwood Fire Department.
