Building under construction collapses in North Wildwood

Building under construction collapses in North Wildwood

A building that was under construction collapsed in North Wildwood, New Jersey Sunday.

The collapse occurred on the 400 block of W. Spruce Avenue around 4:30 p.m. No one was working at the time and there were no reported injuries. Investigators say the building sustained significant damage and they believe the wind may have played a role. Check out these photos of the collapse provided by the North Wildwood Fire Department.

