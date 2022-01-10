Bulgargaz: Bulgaria receives the maximum possible amount of Azerbaijani gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Bulgaria receives the maximum possible amount of Azerbaijani gas from the point from which it is currently supplied,” said an independent member of the board of directors of Bulgargaz Svetoslav Delchev, according to Novinite.com, Sofia news agency.

Delchev explained that due to the lack of connection with Greece, Bulgaria cannot receive more than a third of what was agreed, because this is the possible amount of gas that we can get from the point through which we are currently supplied.

Due to the delayed construction of the gas pipeline to Greece, Bulgaria suffers negatives, Delchev pointed out.

News.Az