Bulgaria affirms commitment to contribute to export of green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe

Bulgaria’s energy minister on Monday affirmed his country’s commitment to play an important role in the project envisaging the export of green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe, News.Az reports.

"Another area with significant potential for cooperation concerns the development of renewable energy sources," Minister Vladimir Malinov said at the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Baku."With great pleasure, I would like to inform you that last week the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria approved the participation of the country through “Bulgarian Energy Holding” EAD and/or companies from the holding's group in the Joint Venture for the implementation of the “Green Energy Corridor” project," he noted."Bulgaria will play an essential role in the project through its developed electricity transmission system, high capacity interconnections with neighbouring countries, developed electricity market, possibility for investments in RES, infrastructures and projects, as well as the growing demand for green energy.There are a number of areas of mutual interest for Bulgaria and Azerbaijan. I am confident that the 6th meeting of the intergovernmental commission will provide an additional incentive for the implementation of joint initiatives," the minister added.

News.Az