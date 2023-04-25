Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are not only strategic partners, but also two friends - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece-Bulgaria interconnector project made possible to expand European geography of Azerbaijan’s natural gas supplies. The project helps already to strengthen the European energy security, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)” in Sofia, News.az reports.

The head of state added: “One month ago, President Radev was our guest in Azerbaijan. So, this really demonstrates the level of cooperation between our countries. It demonstrates the dynamism of our political dialogue, and also demonstrates that Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are not only strategic partners, but also two friends.”

News.Az