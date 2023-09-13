Bulgaria, Azerbaijan have great opportunity for green energy cooperation: President Radev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have a great opportunity for green energy cooperation, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev said at a meeting with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, News.Az reports.

Radev noted that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria is not limited to the energy sector.

“Our countries have successful ties in other areas as well. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have fulfilled the strategic vision of energy security of the European Union,” he said.

The Bulgarian president pointed out that the Solidarity Ring (STRING) project is a joint initiative of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria and that the opening of office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Bulgaria also indicates successful cooperation in this area.

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is paying a visit to Bulgaria.

News.Az