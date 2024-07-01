Bulgaria expresses interest in boosting transport cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgarian Ambassador to Baku Rouslan Stoyanov expressed his country’s interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the transport sector.

"Bulgaria is very interested in continuing effective cooperation with Azerbaijan in the transport sector, both bilaterally and multilaterally, within the framework of international formats. We especially aim to expand cooperation in air and road transport," Ambassador Stoyanov said at the 6th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.The diplomat also noted that Azerbaijan is Bulgaria's main partner in the energy sector.Stoyanov underlined that Azerbaijan significantly contributes to the diversification of natural gas supplies. He added that the energy sector holds a crucial position in the bilateral relations. Cooperation in this field is also vital for enhancing Europe’s energy security.

News.Az