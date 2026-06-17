Bulgaria rejects EU move to sanction Russian Patriarch Kirill

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Bulgaria has said it will not back the EU’s proposed 21st sanctions package against Russia if it includes Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill, according to EU diplomats cited by European Pravda.

The issue was discussed during a meeting of EU ambassadors last week, where Bulgaria objected to adding Kirill to the sanctions list, arguing that the measure would amount to interference in religious affairs, diplomats said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

Patriarch Kirill, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly expressed support for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has previously faced calls for sanctions from several European countries.

According to European Pravda’s sources, Bulgaria remains opposed to his inclusion in the package and could withhold support unless changes are made.

The 21st sanctions package requires unanimous approval by all EU member states before it can take effect.

Several member states, including Bulgaria, have also raised concerns about proposed energy-related measures in the package.

Among the proposals is a mechanism aimed at preventing increases in the price cap on Russian oil exports.

The sanctions package was unveiled by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on June 9, and also includes a proposal to ban former Russian combatants who fought against Ukraine from entering the EU.

The EU’s Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) is scheduled to continue discussions on the package during a meeting on Wednesday.

According to European Pravda, EU officials hope to finalize and approve the sanctions package before July 15, the deadline for reviewing the bloc’s price-cap mechanism on Russian oil.

News.Az