Bulgaria relocates embassy from Iran to Azerbaijan amid security concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria has temporarily moved its embassy operations from Iran to Azerbaijan due to heightened security concerns, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced.

"We are not closing the embassy [in Iran], but relocating it to Baku until the danger subsides," the prime minister said, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that Budapest had decided to temporarily move its embassy from Iran to Azerbaijan amid the escalation in the Middle East.

News.Az