Bulgaria sees Azerbaijan as reliable energy partner

Azerbaijan has already proved itself to be a reliable energy partner, said Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Energy Forum in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Nikolov stressed that the diversification of Europe’s energy supply is of paramount importance today. “For this purpose, cooperation with the Caspian region is an important issue for Europe,” he added.

The two-day Baku Energy Forum, organized as part of the Baku Energy Week, will focus on global energy prospects, financing the transition to green Energy, gas supplies, a map of exploration, production opportunities in the Caspian region and a number of other topical issues.

More than 400 delegates from 20 countries of the world are taking part in the forum. The forum program includes 25 topics from 50 speakers. The plenary session was devoted to energy in transition: new opportunities and challenges in a changing world.

News.Az