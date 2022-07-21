Yandex metrika counter

Bulgarian Acting PM Kiril Petkov arrives in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Bulgarian Acting PM Kiril Petkov arrives in Azerbaijan

Acting Prme Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov has arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Bulgarian Acting Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Kiril Petkov was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      