Bulgarian businessmen interested in opening JVs in Azerbaijan

Bulgarian entrepreneurs can take advantage of the conditions created in the industrial parks of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said during a meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador Nikolay Yankov, Trend reports citing the Economy Ministry.

Mustafayev noted that opportunities have been created for cooperation between the countries in the fields of energy, agriculture, industry, transport and transit, pharmaceuticals, tourism etc.

The minister also spoke about the transport and transit opportunities of Azerbaijan, noting that international transport corridors passing through the country can contribute to the further development of cooperation with Bulgaria in this area.

Mustafayev emphasized the importance of joint activities to expand economic cooperation between the countries.

In turn, Yankov noted that Bulgarian businessmen are interested in opening joint ventures in Azerbaijan.

Presently, 11 Bulgarian companies operate in Azerbaijan, he said.

The joint declaration on strategic partnership, signed in 2015, helps to expand cooperation between the two countries, he added.

