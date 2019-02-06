Bulgarian energy minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will visit Baku in February, Trend learned from a diplomatic source.

Petkova will attend the 5th meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor to be held on February 20 in Baku, noted the source.

The source added that Petkova will visit the country with a large delegation from Bulgaria.

The first meeting of the SGC Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting - on February 29, 2016, the third meeting - on February 23, 2017, the fourth meeting - on February 15, 2018.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) have been recently connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

News.Az

