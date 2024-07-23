Bulgarian PM confirms no plans to send troops to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria’s acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has confirmed that the country would not deploy its troops to Ukraine.

“I guarantee that Bulgarian soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine. NATO also has no plans to send troops there,” he stated during a public address, News.Az reports citing foreign media.This stance aligns with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s earlier opposition to the deployment of Bulgarian troops to Ukraine.French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on February 26 that the potential deployment of Western ground forces to Ukraine was discussed during a meeting in Paris with representatives from about 20 Western countries. Although no consensus was reached, Macron indicated that such a scenario could not be entirely ruled out in the future.

