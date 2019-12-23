Bulgarian PM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Please accept my most cordial congratulations and good wishes on your birthday!” the Bulgarian PM said. “I would like to take this pleasant opportunity to express my conviction that the cooperation, the fruitful connections and the active political dialogue between our states will further develop and deepen, as their foundation are the friendly relations between our peoples.”

“Wishing you good health, prosperity and success in your highly responsible activity for the progress and development of the Republic of Azerbaijan, please accept, dear Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az