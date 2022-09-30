Bulgarian president calls Azerbaijan ‘reliable and time-tested partner’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a reliable and time-tested partner, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said during an expanded meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sofia on Friday, News.Az reports.

"We assess this visit as an opportunity to repay your hospitality. We will discuss our bilateral relationship and review opportunities to address certain challenges. We have friendly relations of mutual respect with Azerbaijan. Our political dialogue at the highest level has been very active during the year, and our relations have already reached the level of strategic partnership. For us, Azerbaijan is a reliable and time-tested partner. I am sure that we have a mutual interest in developing our pragmatic and effective relations in all areas,” the Bulgarian president said.

“Your visit to our country carries a great symbolic meaning as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Along with this, we will witness another interesting and very significant event. We will inaugurate the Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector. This is a project of strategic importance both for us and for the European continent. Because by doing this we are redrawing the energy map of Europe. We will buy real gas from Azerbaijan. This, of course, will diversify our supply,” President Radev added.

News.Az