Bulgarian president congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Please accept my cordial congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and much success in your highly responsible endeavors,” the Bulgarian leader said in his letter.

“Allow me to use this pleasant occasion to express my belief that with our joint efforts the strategic cooperation between our states will continue to develop and enrich for the weal of our peoples.”

“Wishing you and the people of Azerbaijan wellbeing and prosperity, please accept, esteemed Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Rumen Radev added.

News.Az

