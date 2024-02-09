Bulgarian president congratulates Azerbaijani leader, expresses confidence in development of strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is proof of your success in the service of the state and people of Azerbaijan during the last years. I am convinced that under your leadership Azerbaijan will continue to prosper and comprehensively develop,” the Bulgarian president said in his congratulatory message.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to express my satisfaction with the active and constructive bilateral dialogue, as well as my conviction that the strategic partnership and excellent relations between our two countries will continue to develop and deepen in the future,” President Radev noted.

“Wishing you good health and success in your highly responsible work for the development of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the prosperity of the friendly Azerbaijani people, please accept, dear Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he added.

News.Az