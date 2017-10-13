Bulgarian president reaffirms support for realization of Southern Gas Corridor project

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are two partners in terms of political, cultural and moral relations."

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who is on a visit to Baku, told a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that at the meeting with President Aliyev they stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in order to deepen the mutual cooperation.



“We have taken genuine steps into realizing the foundation existing within the frame of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Cooperation which were signed two years ago in order to open the opportunity for cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including energy, transport, culture, education, tourism, commodity exchange, etc. The fact that we have taken concrete steps is of huge importance because we have great opportunities for further development of our political relations,” said Rumen Radev.



The Bulgarian leader underlined that the volume of trade turnover between the two countries is not satisfactory.



“We can achieve better results. The good news is that the Azerbaijani leadership is ready to open the first flight between Sofia and Baku on January 1 next year, an event that coincides with Bulgaria’s EU Presidency. In this regard, Bulgaria reaffirms its support for Azerbaijan,” he added.



President Radev noted that Bulgaria can contribute to the development of agriculture, in use of new technologies in agriculture, in particular in processing industry, as well as the development of pharmaceutical production in Azerbaijan.



“Thanks to its high technological capabilities in the energy sector, Azerbaijan stands ready to actively cooperation with Bulgaria’s relevant bodies in gasification household sector in our country, as well as the development of a network of filling stations in Bulgaria,” he said.



“Energy is an area that will connect us for many years,” President Radev said reaffirming Bulgaria’s support for the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project.



He underlined that Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project for the development of sources and routes of gas supply, as well as its real diversification in Southern and Central Europe.



“We confirmed our mutual interest in the development of transport and gas corridors between Asia and Europe. Our countries occupy a strategic position in the region, and we must take a full advantage of this position,” he said.



The Bulgarian leader pointed out that the relations between the two countries in the sphere of culture, education and science have been developing intensively in recent years.

“I expressed my gratitude to President Aliyev for the implementation by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation of the project on the restoration of Trapezitsa fortress. We believe this is the beginning of fruitful cooperation in the field of education and culture,” he said.



As for the security sphere, Rumen Radev said he supports cooperation with Azerbaijan’s relevant bodies.



“I also want your students to study in our universities,” said the president, stressing that Bulgaria is the center of stability and independence not only in the Balkan Peninsula, but also in the Black Sea region.



“I hope that today’s meeting will be important for fruitful cooperation in all areas in the name of security and peace for our peoples,” President Radev added.

News.Az



News.Az