Yandex metrika counter

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit to attend the 10th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports. 

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, the Bulgarian President was met by Azerbaijan`s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      