Bulgarian President: We are ready to transport additional volumes of Azerbaijani gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Your visit to Sofia was a turning point for developing other very important areas of our cooperation,” said President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev as he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the format of a video conference, News.az reports.

“We are happy to be buying gas from Azerbaijan. You know we are ready to go further. You are aware of our Solidarity Ring initiative. But, of course, the key point is Azerbaijan. We are ready to transport additional volumes of Azerbaijani gas by combining the capabilities and efforts of the gas pipeline operators of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. From now on, the decision is up to you,” President Rumen Radev added.

News.Az