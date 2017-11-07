Bulgarian Vice-premier blacklisted in Azerbaijan demanded to resign

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former activists of the National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria Party demanded the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and party leader Valery Simeonov, Oxu.Az reports citing the Bulgarian media.

According to them, Simeonov is also persecuted in Azerbaijan "for liaising with terrorist organizations", and may become the only vice-premier of Bulgaria, against whom a judicial decision will be applied.

As one of the activists Dimitar Bayrakutov said, two vice-premiers Valery Simeonov and Krassimir Karakachanov caused great damage to patriotism in Bulgaria. Activists said that they are negotiating the creation of a new patriotic organization.

It should be noted that in May 2016 Simeonov paid an illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh, as a result of which the republic's Foreign Ministry included him into the "black list". Investigation into the case was launched in September.

News.Az

