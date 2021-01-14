Bulldozer in Azerbaijan's Tartar hits anti-tank mine, driver injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bulldozer hit an anti-tank mine in the liberated territory of Azerbaijan, the Tartar District Prosecutor's Office said.

According to the office, the incident has happened during the construction of a road through the territory of the district’s liberated villages of Sugovushan and Talish.

An employee of the Khojaly road department No. 54, a resident of the Barda district, Aliyar Ojagverdiyev, who was driving the bulldozer, received numerous wounds.

The fact is being investigated by the Prosecutor's Office of the district.

News.Az