Bundestag members call on German government to increase arms supplies to Ukraine

Bundestag members have called on the German government to immediately support Ukraine and provide more weapons to the country, including Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard 2 tanks, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

The head of the foreign affairs committee, Michael Roth from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), said the West as a whole should do its best to help Ukraine achieve victory.

“In this new phase of the war, Ukraine needs weapons that will enable it to retake its territories and keep them permanently under its control. The West, in particular, the US, Germany, France and Poland, should quickly coordinate closely here and adapt its deliveries to the new situation," Roth told the Funke media group.

He said it seemed increasingly realistic “that Ukraine can win this war, and do so as a free, democratic country while preserving its territorial integrity.”

