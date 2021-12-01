Burial ceremony of Azerbaijan helicopter crash victims held in second Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The burial ceremony of those killed in the crash of a military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS) was held in the second Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports.

A military helicopter belonging to the Azerbaijani SBS crashed on Tuesday, leaving 14 servicemen dead and two others on board injured.

The Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

