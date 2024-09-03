Burkina Faso denies visas to French diplomats amid strained ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Burkina Faso has recently denied visas to several French diplomats and officials amid worsening relations between the two nations.

Burkina Faso’s authorities have refused to issue visas to some French diplomats and officials, according to Jeune Afrique magazine , which cites an informed source.The strained relations between Paris and Ouagadougou have escalated since a group of military officers took power in Burkina Faso. Notably, French Ambassador Luc Hallade was expelled in December 2022, and the French mission is now led by a minister counselor. Additionally, the embassy is experiencing staff shortages following the expulsion of two political advisors in April 2024.The pressure on France is increasing as a public organization supporting Burkina Faso’s interim leader, Ibrahim Traore, has issued an ultimatum for France to relocate its embassy. The organization claims the embassy's proximity to the leader’s residence poses a threat to the interim authorities.The source indicates that the French may be forced to leave Burkina Faso unless the visa issue is resolved and sufficient staff is available to ensure the embassy's security.Since the military coup led by Ibrahim Traore in September 2022, which dissolved the government and suspended the constitution and political activities, Burkina Faso has expelled several French diplomats and downgraded French from an official to a working language.

News.Az