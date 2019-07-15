Bus accident kills 6 in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people were killed in a bus accident in Russia's autonomous republic of Bashkortostan, local authorities said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

At least 13 people, including children, were also injured when the bus carrying 39 passengers went off the road and overturned into a ditch on Sunday, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional head office.

The injured "are being transferred to the nearest hospital," the office said.

News.Az

News.Az