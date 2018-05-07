Yandex metrika counter

Bus carrying schoolchildren overturns in Turkey's Diyarbakir

  • Region
  • Share
Bus carrying schoolchildren overturns in Turkey's Diyarbakir

A bus carrying schoolchildren in Turkey's province of Diyarbakir has overturned injuring 16, said the Turkish media.

According to media reports, all the wounded were taken to a city hospital.

It is reported that three students are in serious condition.

In January-March 2018, 93,966 road accidents were registered in Turkey.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      