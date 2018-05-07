Bus carrying schoolchildren overturns in Turkey's Diyarbakir
A bus carrying schoolchildren in Turkey's province of Diyarbakir has overturned injuring 16, said the Turkish media.
According to media reports, all the wounded were taken to a city hospital.
It is reported that three students are in serious condition.
In January-March 2018, 93,966 road accidents were registered in Turkey.
