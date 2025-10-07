Yandex metrika counter

Bus crash in Türkiye leaves at least 5 dead, 14 injured

  • Region
  • Share
Bus crash in Türkiye leaves at least 5 dead, 14 injured
Photo: Anadolu Agency

At least five people were killed and fourteen others injured after a shuttle bus transporting agricultural workers plunged into a ravine in Türkiye’s southern Mersin region, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Emergency responders and medical teams were dispatched to the scene to assist the victims.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      