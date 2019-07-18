Bus with 5 Azerbaijani citizens gets into road accident in Antalya

A bus with citizens of Azerbaijan overturned into a ditch in Manavgat District of Turkey’s Antalya Province, Trend reports.

The bus, having lost control, slid off the road, turned over and fell into a ditch.

As a result of the accident, injuries of varying degrees were sustained by 5 members of one family - Elshan Mammadov, Shafag Mammadova, Nur Mammadov, Jeyran Mammadova and Esma Mammadova.

The injured were hospitalized by the ambulance crew arriving at the scene, and their condition is normal.

