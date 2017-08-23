Yandex metrika counter

Buses collide in Georgia, injuring 28 people

  • World
  • Share
Buses collide in Georgia, injuring 28 people

Twenty eight people were injured in a traffic accident in Georgia.

The accident occurred on the central highway when two minibus collided, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to local media reports, all the injured were hospitalized. The condition of four of the injured is serious.

A criminal case has been initiated into the road accident, Sputnik Georgia reported.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      