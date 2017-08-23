Buses collide in Georgia, injuring 28 people
- 23 Aug 2017 11:50
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124721
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/buses-collide-in-georgia-injuring-28-people Copied
Twenty eight people were injured in a traffic accident in Georgia.
The accident occurred on the central highway when two minibus collided, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.
According to local media reports, all the injured were hospitalized. The condition of four of the injured is serious.
A criminal case has been initiated into the road accident, Sputnik Georgia reported.
News.Az