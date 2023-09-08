Business circles of Azerbaijan and Kuwait discuss opportunities for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the country Abdullah Muhammad Almauidi, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Mammadov highlighted the activities of the Agency, the support and services provided to SMEs, and KOBIA’s support in the establishment and development of cooperation between the business circles of local and foreign countries. The sides also exchanged views on the coordination of the agency with the relevant institutions of Kuwait as well as opportunities for cooperation between the two countries’ SMEs.

News.Az