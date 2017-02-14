Business inspections sharply drop in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixty inspections on entrepreneurship activity were held in Azerbaijan in 2016, said the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev.

He made the remarks during a joint meeting of the Club of Exporters and American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) in Baku Feb. 14.

Babayev noted that 60,000 analogical inspections were held in 2015.

Over the last two years, the government has been continuously taking steps to improve the business environment, added the deputy minister.

