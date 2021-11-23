Buta Airways to increase frequency of flights to Zhukovsky Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Buta Airways” is increasing the frequency of special flights from Baku to the Zhukovsky International Airport and back, News.Az reports citing the air carrier's website.

Thus, starting from December 15, in addition to the flights operated by the Airline on Fridays, another weekly flight will be added to the schedule, which will be performed to the Zhukovsky International Airport on Wednesdays. Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super.” Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at the “Super” and “Standard” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare). The cost of tickets starts at 55 euros. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, both for departures and arrivals. Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights. Before the flight, all passengers planning to travel to Russia are recommended to familiarize themselves with the rules and restrictions being in force in this country which are available at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/russia.

All foreign citizens entering Russia must download the “Traveling without COVID-19” mobile application to their smartphones and upload the result of their PCR test into it.

Information on the rules for entering Azerbaijan can be found at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan.

It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the certificate confirming its authenticity. This will help to speed up the formalities at the airport.

Passengers should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to the flight departure.

News.Az