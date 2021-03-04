Buta Airways to launch ticket sales for Baku-Istanbul-Baku flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Buta Airways - the low-cost airline of Azerbaijan opens the sale of tickets for special flights operated from Baku to another destination in Turkey - Istanbul. Starting from March 18, the Airline resumes services on the Baku-Istanbul-Baku route.

The flights will be operated to Sabiha Gokcen Airport (IATA: SAW) twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”.

The fare “Standard” (from 55 euros) allows the carriage of checked baggage weighing no more than 10 kilograms, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm. The fare “Super” (from 75 euros) allows the carriage of baggage weighing no more than 23 kg, the sum of three dimensions of which does not exceed 158 cm, as well as additional baggage weighing no more than 10 kg with total dimensions not exceeding 118 cm.

Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Only women's carry-on bags, men's briefcases, or laptop bags (the bags should be used only for their intended purpose) and baby food are allowed as carry-on luggage. Other types of carry-on luggage, including purchases made at Duty-Free stores, are prohibited.

Tickets for the Baku- Istanbul -Baku flights can be booked on the official website of the Airline (at “Super” and “Standard” fares). They can also be purchased from the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Passengers traveling on Baku- Istanbul flights should:

have the right to enter the territory of Turkey. The entry requirements for Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/turkey

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take the COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics

Passengers traveling on Istanbul -Baku flights should:

check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan.

get a negative COVID-19 test certificate, or submit a certificate with a negative PCR test result for COVID-19. When leaving Turkey, tests can be taken in one of the “Memorial Sağlık Grubu” clinics or other clinics from the list published on the website of the Ministry of Health of Turkey: https://covid19.saglik.gov.tr/TR-68720/covid-19-yetkilendirilmis-tani-laboratuvarlari-listesi.html

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Also, passengers should ensure that the test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, persons meeting and seeing off passengers are not allowed to enter the Terminal.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s low-cost airline performs flights to Izmir since December 6 last year, and starting from March 19, it will relaunch its operations to Tbilisi.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1st, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer E-190 aircraft. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

News.Az