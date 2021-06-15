By signing the Declaration on allied relations in Shusha, we are showing the way to future generations - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Turkey and Azerbaijan are the closest countries in the world today. This unity is underpinned by many factors that bind us together. First of all, history, culture, common ethnic roots, our language, religion, national values and interests, and the brotherhood of our peoples,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Shusha.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Turkey were setting a unique example of cooperation and allied relations around the world today, the head of state said: “The Declaration signed today is based on history. The Declaration reflects the words of the great leaders of our peoples – Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and Heydar Aliyev. At the beginning of the 20th century, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk said, “Azerbaijan's joy is our joy and its sorrow is ours too.” At the end of the 20th century, Heydar Aliyev said, “Turkey and Azerbaijan are one nation, two states.” These historic words are the key factor for us, for our activities. We remain committed to this testament, demonstrate our commitment to our ancestors and guide future generations by signing the Declaration on allied relations in the liberated in the 21st century Shusha.”

