Cabinet of Ministers: Currently, no need for state of emergency in Azerbaijan

Cabinet of Ministers: Currently, no need for state of emergency in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presently, there is no need for a state of emergency in Azerbaijan proceeding from the current situation; however, this is not excluded, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the briefing in connection with the special quarantine regime announced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“In his statement, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed that this is not excluded,” Mammadov added.

“If this is necessary to protect the health of citizens, then a state of emergency may be imposed because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus,” the spokesman added. “The issue of isolating people involved in production process and halting production is not relevant today.”

"However, it is impossible to resolve all issues by making prohibitions and restrictions,” Mammadov said. “The complexity of the situation is that in parallel it is necessary to combat the infection. If necessary measures are taken, then it is possible to ensure the safety of people at the production sites. There is no shortage of products in Azerbaijan."

“The main forces are aimed at preventing cases of infection within the country and localizing the disease,” the spokesman added.

The spokesman also expressed gratitude to the doctors.

During the meeting of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on March 23 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, a decision was made to impose a special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Taking into account the experience of various countries in combating the coronavirus COVID-19 worldwide and in order to protect the population’s health and prevent its spread in the country and possible consequences caused as a result of infection, Azerbaijan announced a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 24 through April 20 in accordance with the Article 25 of the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic about Sanitary and Epidemiologic Wellbeing.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

News.Az

News.Az