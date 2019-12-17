Cabinet of Ministers hosts meeting of SOFAZ Supervisory Board

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has been held at the Cabinet of Ministers in Baku, AZERTAC reported.

The Supervisory Board discussed issues related to the implementation of the tasks set by the Azerbaijani President’s decree on the new composition of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Fund.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov was elected as the SOFAZ Supervisory Board`s Chair. The meeting also discussed the Fund’s draft budget for 2020 and other issues.

News.Az

News.Az