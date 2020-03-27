Cabinet of Ministers: Over half million masks bought in Azerbaijan in three days

Cabinet of Ministers: Over half million masks bought in Azerbaijan in three days

Medical mask purchase in Azerbaijan has increased by 10 times, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku during an interview for the national TV, Trend reports.

He noted that about 500,000-600,000 masks were sold per month in 2018-2019. Presently, given that on average some 200,000 masks are sold per day, this volume is purchased in three days, and the monthly number of sales is 3.5 million masks.

The local mask production will begin in early April.

“Production of up to 200,000 masks per day will be launched. Besides, import of this product is underway. Two or three days ago, 500,000 masks were imported to the country. Additional 1.5 million masks will also be delivered to the country in batches," the spokesman noted.

