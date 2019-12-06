Cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy launch field training (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the curriculum and academic program of the Azerbaijan Military Academy (AMA) named after Heydar Aliyev, a fourth-year cadets studying in artilleryman specialty launched a training, the Defense Ministry reported Friday.

Before the start of classes, the leaders of the training sites familiarize the staff involved in the preparatory training with safety rules, shooting conditions and other requirements. In the course of classes conducted in the field conditions, cadets, serving as unit commanders, are acting based on the created tactical situation.

The military personnel develops skills in using various artillery mounts. Finding targets on the battlefield, they workout exercises to destroy them and fulfill other practical tasks.

