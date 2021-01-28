Cafes, restaurants in Azerbaijan to work on weekends

+ ↺ − 16 px

Catering facilities announced to be reopened from February 1, 2021, in Azerbaijan will also provide on-site services on weekends, Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said on Thursday.

According to Mammadov, there is no exact information about the work of public transport on weekends, and this will be announced later.

As earlier reported, in pursuance of the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers dated January 16, 2021, the local catering facilities, which since December 14 of last year provided their services online will resume their onsite services from 00:00 (GMT+4) on February 1.

News.Az