California TV channels air documentary film on Khojaly Genocide

A documentary film on the Khojaly Genocide, produced by American cinematographers in Los Angeles in 2017, and titled "Running from the Darkness" is being featured on several public TV stations in California.

The documentary film is the first film on the Khojaly Genocide produced in the U.S., the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles told News.Az.

The Khojaly Genocide took place on Feb. 25-26, 1992, in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, when Armenian armed forces attacked and invaded the town of Khojaly, murdering 613 Azerbaijanis, including hundreds of infants, children, women and elderly.

The main plot of the film is based on interviews with survivors of the Khojaly Genocide. The film’s airing started on public TV stations in the cities of Palo Alto, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and Atherton in California’s famed Silicon Valley, and will be screened continuously during the next two months. The film also includes remarks by U.S. state legislators, prominent religious figures and journalist reports on the horrific atrocities committed in Khojaly by Armenian armed forces, and highlights the activities of the "Justice for Khojaly" International Awareness Campaign led by Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. News.Az

