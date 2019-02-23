Californian TV channels air film on Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

A documentary film highlighting the Khojaly genocide, produced by American cinematographers in Los Angeles in 2017, and titled "Running from the Darkness" is being screened on several local public channels in California. This documentary film is the first film on the Khojaly genocide in the U.S.

The Khojaly genocide took place on February 25-26, 1992 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, when Armenian armed forces attacked and invaded the town of Khojaly, murdering over 600 Azerbaijanis, including hundreds of infants, children, women and elderly.

The main plot of the film is based on interviews with survivors of the Khojaly genocide. The film’s airing started on several local public channels in San Francisco, San Jose, Campbell, Mountain View, Menlo Park, Atherton, Palo Alto and other cities in California’s famed Silicon Valley, and will be screened continuously throughout the whole year.

The film also includes remarks by the U.S. state legislators, prominent religious figures and journalist reports on the horrific atrocities committed in Khojaly by Armenian armed forces, and highlights the activities of the "Justice for Khojaly" International Awareness Campaign led by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

News.Az

