Californians awake to apocalyptic orange skies as wildfires rage

A wildfire burning in Northern California has become the state's deadliest of the year.

The sun sets behind smoke caused by local wildfires in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020. AFP PHOTO

Cars drive along the San Francisco Bay Bridge under an orange smoke filled sky at midday in San Francisco, Sept. 9, 2020. AFP PHOTO

The San Francisco Bay Bridge and city skyline are obscured in orange smoke and haze as their seen from Treasure Island in San Francisco, Sept. 9, 2020. AFP PHOTO

Under darkened skies from wildfire smoke, a waiter carries a tray of Irish Coffee to people having lunch at the Buena Vista Cafe in San Francisco, Sept. 9, 2020. AP PHOTO

People record the darkened Golden Gate Bridge covered with smoke from wildfires Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from a pier at Fort Baker near Sausalito, Calif. AP PHOTO

Smoke from California wildfires obscures the sky over Oracle Park as the Seattle Mariners take batting practice before their baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. AP PHOTO

Under darkened skies from wildfire smoke, a jogger makes his way along McCovey Cove outside Oracle Park on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. AP PHOTO

The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, Sept. 9, 2020. REUTERS PHOTO

Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, Sept. 9, 2020. REUTERS PHOTO

